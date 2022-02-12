Kisumu Boys Princpal Peter Obwogo dies after short illness

Kisumu Boys principal Peter Obwogo has died aged 60. He was admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu, after a short illness.

School Board of Management chairman Charles Nyakiti said: "We are here because we have just lost our chief principal Obwogo."

Yesterday, Prof Nyakiti led the school in mourning. Mr Obwogo headed the school for the last four years, having joined from St Joseph’s Boys, Kitale. He had an illustrious career that saw him win the principal of the year award in 2015 while at St Joseph’s Boys.

Mr Obwogo is survived by three widows and six children. He has been described as a hardworking and determined principal who always had good academic plans.

Prof Nyakiti, who is a don at Kenyatta University, said Mr Obwogo was behind a number of infrastructural and academic projects in the school. Besides coordinating the construction of a number of buildings, Mr Obwogo was also behind the formation of the Kisumu School Academic Session.

"The organisation, which was aimed at bringing together students and alumni, will be a great reminder of his great works," said Prof Nyakiti. "He was a man worth emulating; we hope whoever takes over will follow in his footsteps."

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong mourned the headteacher, who was from his county, as an astute educationist who taught for 35 years. “The cruel hand of death has robbed the county of a disciplined, hardworking, obedient and honest person whose managerial skills saw him forge a working ethic with teachers to earn him glory,” said Mr Ojaamong on his Facebook page, adding Mr Obwogo was planning to run for Matayos MP and was to retire later this month.

