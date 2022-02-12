Kisumu Boys Princpal Peter Obwogo dies after short illness

By  Angeline Ochieng

Kisumu Boys principal Peter Obwogo has died aged 60. He was admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu, after a short illness.

