Khalid Abdirashid: From Wajir to top student in petroleum engineering

There were wild cheers when Khalid Abdirashid was announced as the top student in the Petroleum Engineering class during the 69th graduation ceremony at the University of Nairobi.

Abdirashid tells Higher Education, in an interview that his academic journey was driven by curiosity about energy and a desire to contribute to its development.

“I was inspired by the potential for sustainable energy solutions in Kenya and East Africa at large,” he said.

“I have a strong belief that innovation in this field can drive the country’s economic growth and sustain our environment.”

He says getting a First Class Honours in Petroleum Engineering is a significant accomplishment.

However, one has to overcome a myriad of challenges to accomplish the feat.

The main challenge was that petroleum is a relatively new academic programme at the university, compared to other engineering disciplines.

That meant limited access to resources and advanced technology.

“To overcome all these, I sought additional information online and enrolled as a member of international petroleum groups like the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the Petroleum Engineers Association(PEA),” he explains.

“I also sought valuable guidance from my lecturers who had gained expertise in this field while abroad. These strategies helped me navigate the challenges and excel in my studies.”

Asked about the areas of focus in the Petroleum Engineering syllabus at the University of Nairobi, and how they prepare students for work, Abdirashid says the curriculum is all round.

“Concentration is on upstream operations like well design, drilling and reservoir management, with some attention on downstream activities,” he says.

“The programme begins with foundational courses in mathematics, sciences and humanities. This is followed by more advanced engineering and science topics. It also introduces relevant business management and legal concepts, equipping graduates with a comprehensive skill set for success in Petroleum Engineering.”

According to Abdirashid, the Petroleum Engineering programme at the University of Nairobi places a strong emphasis on upstream and downstream operations.

He says the upstream focuses on exploration and production, while downstream covers refining and distribution of petroleum products.

“The programme provides a well-rounded education in every aspects of the petroleum industry,” he adds.

Abdirashid praises the interdisciplinary approach of combining engineering and sciences in the curriculum.

He says that allowed him to apply scientific principles to engineering solutions, fostering a deeper grasp of how these concepts interplay in the petroleum industry and enhancing problem-solving.

He says the University of Nairobi will play a significant role in shaping the future of the petroleum industry in Kenya and other countries in the region.

“The rigorous curriculum lays emphasis on practical experiences. Commitment to research contributes to producing highly skilled professionals and innovative solutions,” he says.

“This, in turn, strengthens Kenya’s position in the global petroleum landscape and fosters knowledge exchange that can benefit the broader industry.”

Abdirashid attributes his academic success to a combination of strategies.

“Firstly, I ensured a solid grasp of basic engineering concepts. Secondly, I actively sought consultation when faced with challenges,” he says.

“Working with peers for group study sessions fostered teamwork and deeper understanding of the concepts.”

He maintained a healthy balance and engaging in extracurricular activities, which he says kept his mind and body in prime condition for learning.

Abdirashid now sees himself as a catalyst for positive change in Kenya’s energy and the international petroleum industry.

“My aim is to use my academic achievements to enhance petroleum exploration, production and sustainable practices, ” he says.

“Whether through research, policy-making or industry leadership, I am dedicated to contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous energy future”.

During the graduation, Abdirashid’s remarkable accomplishments among the 3,983 outstanding graduates was recognised by the University of Nairobi community.

Prof Amukowa Anangwe, the chairman of the University of Nairobi Council, urged the graduands to use the knowledge and skills gained to make a positive difference in the world.

Abdirashid considers his mother Safia and uncle Abdullahi, a blessing.

He says their support played a huge role in scaling the academic ladder.

According to Abdirashid, their encouragement and belief in his abilities contributed to his resilience and determination in pursuing his dreams in petroleum engineering.

His story is a testament to the importance of a strong support system from the family as one pursues academic and professional excellence.

“I will forever remain grateful for the unwavering backing I received from my family in the academic journey,” he says.

Growing up in Wajir County, Abdirashid experienced first-hand the unique problems faced by children in the historically marginalised and dry northeastern Kenya.

These challenges include harsh weather conditions, limited access to quality education, lack of key infrastructure and poor health resources.

“People in what used to be North Eastern Province experience a lot,” Abdirashid notes.

Apart from the harsh weather conditions and insecurity to a large extent, there are very few schools and colleges in the region.

The few existing schools face an acute shortage of teachers.

Roads and other infrastructure are wanting while the health care system is in an endless struggle.

Abdirashid admits that life in Wajir, Mandera and Garissa counties is markedly different from Nairobi, where he pursued his university education.

Abdirashid’s uncle’s decision to educate him in Nairobi was a turning point in his life.