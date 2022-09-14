Kenyan students to benefit from Sh33b Mastercard digital scheme

Kenyan students will be among 10,000 young people from across Africa set to benefit from a $275 million (Sh33 billion) digital transformation investment programme in Africa by the MasterCard Foundation.

The foundation, in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University and the Rwandan government, has announced a partnership deal aimed at scaling up opportunities for young people from economically disadvantaged communities on the continent.

The University of Nairobi is among the universities recently added to the African Engineering and Technology Network (Afretec) and set to benefit from the partnership.

In the deal, the foundation will invest $175 (Sh21 billion) in grants to fund Carnegie Mellon University-Africa (CMU-Africa), based in Rwanda, and another $100.7 (Sh12 billion) to fund CMU-Africa’s Centre for the Inclusive Digital Transformation of Africa.

CMU-Africa, on the other hand, will expand its instructional capacity, grow the annual cohort of students by more than 33 percent and provide additional financial assistance to more students.

Some 300 students will get direct scholarship support.

The university will also run programmes to recruit and provide opportunities for marginalised groups, including women, people with disabilities and the displaced.

In his speech, Mastercard Foundation president and CEO Reeta Roy said scholars and graduates from this programme will be at the forefront of creating technologies and companies that will generate jobs and enhance Africa's economic competitiveness

“We are excited that this initiative will strengthen the role of African universities in developing the continent's scientists, innovators, and problem-solvers, as well as generating knowledge that will benefit society more broadly,” Mr Roy said.

For his part Mr Farnam Jahanian, president of Carnegie Mellon University, said the investment will provide an opportunity to 10,000 young people to gain the skills to compete in the global marketplace, innovate, design new tools that solve regional and global challenges and bring those tools to the market.

“With this new collaboration, we will accelerate our shared mission and provide life-changing educational and career experiences for students across the continent,” Mr Jahanian said.

Among the opportunities for beneficiaries, particularly young women, young people with disabilities and forcibly displaced young people, are financial assistance to enroll at CMU-Africa, research collaborations through the Afretec network of higher learning institutions and pilot programmes for English-language immersions.