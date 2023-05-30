Kenya records near perfect transition from primary to secondary school

The country has recorded a near 100 per cent transition from primary school to secondary school, with five out of eight regions exceeding their targets, says the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

Nyanza region leads the pack with 102 per cent transition, followed by Central Kenya and North Eastern, that have both recorded 101 per cent transition for learners joining junior secondary school and Form One.

Private institutions

Nairobi and Eastern have both recorded a 100 percent transition each, while Coast, Western Kenya, and the Rift Valley have achieved 99, 97, and 95 percent reporting rates respectively.

“A total of 1,263,156 pupils (641,270 boys and 625,518 girls) have reported to various JSS learning centres, with 984,622 in public schools and 278,534 in private institutions.

1,154,246 students have also transitioned to Form One, while 15,874 have enrolled for vocational training,” read the statement.

It adds: “All learners in North Eastern have reported to high school, while each of Nairobi and Central has recorded 99 percent transition rates. Following closely are Western, Nyanza and Coast, each of which has achieved 98 percent Form One enrollments, while Rift Valley is at 92 percent.”

The report, says the ministry shows significant progress made by the government to ensure that all Kenyan children, especially those living in marginalised areas get access to basic education.