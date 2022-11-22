Kenya High chief principal posted to Australia

The chief principal of The Kenya High School Flora Mulatya has been promoted and posted as the education attaché to Australia.

Mrs Mulatya confirmed to the Nation that she has been transferred from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to the Public Service Commission, pending her move to Australia as the education attaché “as soon as possible”.

The Kenya High School is one of the consistent top performing national schools. Mrs Mulatya told the Nation that she handed over to her deputy (administration) Ms Irene Omangi yesterday (Monday) Ms Omangi will be in-charge of the school until the new chief principal Virginia Wahome takes over.

Mrs Wahome is the current chief principal of Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls High School. Mrs Mulatya who has been at Kenya High since 2016 described her stay at the school as “memorable”.

“I’m happy but I’ll miss my girls and the staff. I enjoyed working with the girls and seeing them prosper. Making an impact on their lives was great for me. But a time comes when we have to see the world in a different way and still make an impact through education,” Mrs Mulatya told Nation.