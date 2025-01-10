Kenya High and Starehe among top Nairobi schools

The Kenya High School, Starehe Boys Centre, Alliance Girls High School, Merishaw School and Mang’u topped the charts in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area in the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Nationally, Kapsabet Boys High School, Moi High School, Kabarak, and Maseno School also performed well, with the full picture of the performance expected today.

At little-known Merishaw School in Kajiado County, the pioneer class registered a mean score of A- (10.56), marking the school as a new entrant among top-performing institutions.

The registered 52 male candidates attained the university pass mark with seven candidates scoring a mean grade of A plain.

At Kenya High School, there was jubilation after the institution recorded 70 straight As, a significant jump from 36 As in 2023. Provisional results showed the school had a 10.131 mean score, up from 9.956. The school also had 114 A-, 93 B+, 48 B, 29 B-, 19 C+, 5 C, 2 C-, and 2 D+.

“The girls worked hard, they were forced and they did not give us problems with discipline. The teachers worked hard and we prayed a lot. We worked as a team,” Chief Principal Virginiah Wahome said.

Top achiever Sarah Khatete, who scored an A with 84 points said: “I’m not shocked that I got the A that I received because it is something that I worked for a long time, and I’m really glad for this,” she said, adding that she plans to pursue a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Nairobi.

Another star performer, Gloria Wangari Ngugi, with 82 points, aims to study Civil and Structural Engineering, while Nyawera Wahome, also with 82 points, plans to venture into data analysis.

Starehe Boys Centre recorded a mean score of 10.1116, sending all but one of its students to university, it recorded 47As, 72A-s, 77B+, 43B(plain), 20 B-, 15 C+ and one C-.

Alliance Girls Hig School recorded a 0.209 mean score jump, posting 10.038, with 475 of its 493 candidates attaining university entry grades.

The Kikuyu-based school had 89 As, up from 54. Additionally, the school had 147 A-, 107 B+, 60 B (plain), 49 B-, 23 C+, 13C (plain), four C-, and one D (plain).

Mang'u High had a 10.011 mean score, with 107 As, 164 A-, 114 B+, 99 B (plain), 23 C+, 21 C (plain), five C-, one D+ and one D-.

At Light Academy, Nairobi, the atmosphere was equally jubilant as the school recorded over 15 As. Among the top scores were Christian Getugi and Allan Ryan, who both attained 84 points.

For Getugi, success was about balance. “Time management is very important. One day has many hours, and one should learn to set aside time for everything. If you know you are good at something, go for it… I did not even know the results were being released today. In fact, I was so scared, but God saw me through,” he said.

Sunshine Secondary School, Lang’ata, recorded 11 straight As.

In the Lower Eastern region, many of the big schools complained of slow internet speeds which hampered their access to the results. Matinyani Secondary School in Kitui County, which has dominated the KCSE charts for the last two years emerged position 25 nationally with a B plus mean grade, according to results seen by the Nation.

In the neighbouring Kitui School, which has been a top performer, 12 students scored A(plain) and 51 A- .

“We have a mean grade of 9.52. This is a marked improvement from the 8.89 mean grade which we posted last year,” said Kitui School principal Bernard Mutua.

At Mbooni Girls High School, a national school in Makueni County, three students posted A(plain) while in Machakos School, a national school whose academic fortunes had dwindled significantly in recent years, bounced back to winning ways.

All the 437 students who wrote the examination at Machakos School qualified to join university, according to results posted by the principal Benson Manoo.

According to the results seen by Nation, eight of the students who wrote the test scored A(plain) while 46 students scored A-.

Benson Musyoka emerged the best student. He scored an A (plain) mean grade of 83 points. He said he had set his eyes on studying medicine at university.

Out of the 419 students who sat KCSE at Makueni Boys High School, 396 qualified to join university. The national school which has dominated regional KCSE charts for years posted a mean score of 8.816, according to the results published by the principal Francis Mutua.

The neighbouring Mwaani Girls High School, an extra-county school, is among the schools which managed to access all their results.

“We have managed to improve our performance significantly. Out of the 306 girls who sat for KCSE last year, only 7 girls who will proceed to university. The highest student had scored a B plus mean grade. This year our mean score is at least 8.0. This is a major improvement compared to the 6.4 mean score which we posted last year. We expect to do better in the coming years,” said the school principal Elizabeth Mutinda.