KCSE test results release catches all by surprise

Reports of Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha preparing to preside over the release of national examination results yesterday morning were received with shock, disbelief and even anger.

“Why on a Saturday when we are mourning former President Mwai Kibaki?” some asked.

Journalists on their weekend off were hurriedly recalled and plans for the coverage of the death of Kenya’s third president had to be reorganised.

True to his character, Prof Magoha presided over the release of the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination for the last time in style.

Kenyans have been used to such events on weekdays.

Highest allocation

The CS had earlier promised to release the results before schools begin a new academic year tomorrow. He kept his word.

It was least expected that such an important activity could come just a day after the death of Kibaki that led President Uhuru Kenyatta to announce a period of national mourning.

Suddenly, the attention of the nation shifted to celebrating the performance of KCSE test candidates.

Sources said those involved in the preparation of the results were in meetings at the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) headquarters till Friday night.

Then early yesterday morning, Prof Magoha led the team to State House for a meeting with President Kenyatta.

Also at the meeting were Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Juan, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Nancy Macharia, Knec chairman John Onsati and council Chief Executive David Njeng’ere.

The team then made its way to Mitihani House.

Before he began his address, Prof Magoha asked those around to stand in honour of the former president.

Tribute to Kibaki

“I’m going to request you to stand again, not to keep silent because I will be talking,” Prof Magoha said as he began giving a glowing tribute to Kibaki.

“How I wish other politicians would emulate him. He didn’t practise politics of money handouts,” the CS concluded.

It was a particularly tough act for principals who had to rush to their stations from Mombasa where they had been for a weeklong conference.

Those who could not secure flights arrived in Nairobi later in the day.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association Chairman Kahi Indimuli, arrived minutes to Prof Magoha’s address.

The CS extolled his performance at the ministry, which receives the highest budgetary (about a quarter) allocation.

It is organised in five departments, each headed by a principal secretary.

Since he took office in March 2019, Prof Magoha has toured many parts of the country.

Many officials who have faced his wrath for not performing their duties to his expectation.