KCSE results expected any time as colleges reopen on Monday

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results are expected any time, even as a revised crash academic calendar for colleges that reopen on Monday was announced yesterday.

The Nation has learnt that marking is complete and examiners have since left for their homes.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said when the tests ended last month that results would be known by May 10.

At the same time, the ministry has issued new directives on the resumption of face-to-face learning in technical and vocational training and education institutions (Tvets), requiring students to report on Monday.

Technical and Vocational Training Principal Secretary Margaret Mwakima directed the colleges to ensure Covid-19 health protocols and guidelines are in place and complied with before the opening day.

In a circular to national polytechnics, technical and training institutes, institutes of technology, technical and vocational colleges and vocational and training centres, Dr Mwakima issued a revised academic calendar requiring them to complete second term, which was cut short by a March 26 presidential directive that shut schools, colleges and universities.

Academic year

The institutes closed two weeks before the term ended. Some were about to administer the end of term examinations.

“The State Department directs Tvet Institutions to resume face-to-face training from May 10, 2021,” she said.

The remaining few weeks of the interrupted 2020/21 second term calendar will run from May 10 to 21, while third term will begin on May 24 and end on July 30.

The students will then sit the national examinations for four weeks, beginning on August 2.

The institutions had reopened for first term on October 26, 2020, following the disruption to the academic year in March.

Students took a break over Christmas and resumed learning on January 4 to January 29.

The second term began on February 15 and was to end on May 7 while third term was to start on May 24 to August 13, 2021.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the suspension of face-to-face learning.

Practical training

Tvet students will break for two days before they resume for third term instead of the two weeks scheduled earlier.

The PS said the 2021/22 academic calendar would be released in July.

She asked the colleges to give prominence to practical training disciplines when they reopen.

However, Dr Mwakima added that the institutions are free to continue with online programmes for “non-hands on” training so as to comply with social distancing requirements and reduce risk of Covid-19 infections.

The Ministry of Education will continue to make spot checks on institutions’ compliance to the coronavirus guidelines, the PS said.