We'll deliver credible exams, Knec chairman says

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) Chairman John Onsati has said that the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination will be credible.

Speaking Monday morning in Naivasha after supervising the distribution of examination materials, Dr Onsati said no worrying incidents have been reported since the examinations began last week.

He said that not a single cheating incident has been reported, maintaining that Knec is committed to delivering a credible examination.

“We have not received any report about exam malpractice and I want to commend all those involved, including the security officers,” noted Mr Onsati.

He, however, called for caution, especially due to the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged those involved in the supervision of the examination not to drop their guard and ensure strict adherence to the Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19.

“We are really concerned about Covid-19 and all parties should play their role in keeping the disease at bay,” said Dr Onsati.

Naivasha Sub-County Director of Education Bernard Chirchir, said no pregnancy case has been reported among those sitting the examination in the area.



