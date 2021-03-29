We'll deliver credible exams, Knec chairman says

Centre managers collecting examination materials at the Naivasha depot in Nakuru County on March 29, 2021. Knec Chairman John Onsati said the ongoing exams will be credible.

Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) Chairman John Onsati has said that the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination will be credible.

