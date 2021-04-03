KCSE exam cheating: Migori and Nyamira police hold 17 suspects

Education CS George Magoha

Education CS George Magoha supervises the distribution of KCSE exam papers in Kisii town March 26, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • The racket is a complex web consisting of parents, students, teachers, invigilators, supervisors, school managers and education officials.

Seventeen people in Nyanza have been arrested for malpractices in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Woman bites off police officer's ear

  2. Woman arrested over husband's tragic death

  3. Militias behind most civilian killings in S.Sudan

  4. Covid update: 911 new cases reported

  5. NMS hospitals attend to 16,000 patients in one month

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.