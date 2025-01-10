KCSE: Alliance Girls breaks 8-year jinx to hit mean score of 10

Alliance Girls Secondary School in Kiambu County is among the top schools nationally in the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

On Friday, the school’s Chief Principal, Ms Jedidah Mwangi, led students and the teaching staff in celebrating the good results.

The school posted a mean score of 10.038, which is equal to a B+. The 10-point mark had eluded the school for eight years.

In terms of individual performance, there were 89 straight As. There were 147 A-, 107 B+, 60 B, 49 B-, 23 C+, 13 C, 4 C-, and one D.

As the school erupted in celebration, the principal could not hide her joy of having led her pupils back to the top in national rankings, which she said was no walk in the park.

She attributed good results to the team of 106 teachers who worked as a team. She also lauded the parents for their strong support.

“We have been able to cross the mean score of 10-plus, which we have struggled (to reach) for the last number of years — eight years actually. And that is why we are celebrating the results and are sincerely thanking God about them,” Ms Mwangi said.

2016 was the last time when the school held such celebrations when it was ranked the top nationally after registering 25 straight As.

Alliance Girls Chief Principal Jeddah Mwangi joins her students in celebrating the school's good performance after the 2024 KCSE results were announced. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

The principal noted that all the candidates who sat their examination were disciplined and hardworking.

As she celebrates the outcome, Ms Mwangi reckoned that maintaining such a performance will not be an easy task. She, however, promised the students that she will ensure that the school stays at the top under her leadership.

“Going forward, we do not expect anything less than the results that we have today. We are going to do our target again, together with the students, and I believe the target is going to be higher than where we are and we trust that we are going to get the best of the results,” she said.

Ms Roselyne Muthama, who was the class teacher for the 2024 candidates, said that the girls were passionate about reading, which has been reflected in the results.

The joy of the students was also evident as they joined the teachers in celebration after the morning parade, dancing joyfully and promising to maintain the good performance.

Glory Kapina, who is the school captain, said the outcome serves as an encouragement to them to also post good results.