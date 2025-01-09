KCSE 2024 results: Best and worst subjects revealed

The 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations saw a significant improvement, with candidates attaining enhanced performance in 17 out of the 30 subjects offered.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba noted that the improved subjects include Mathematics Alternative A & B, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, General Science, History and Government, Geography, IRE, Agriculture, Woodwork, Metal Work, Drawing and Design, Aviation Technology, Computer Studies, Kenyan Sign Language and Business Studies.

However, 10 subjects recorded a drop in performance.

These are English, Kiswahili, Biology for the Blind, Christian Religious Education (CRE), Home Science, Building Construction, Electricity, French, German and Music.

Female candidates recorded better mean score performance than male candidates in at least seven subjects.

These are English, Kiswahili, Kenyan Sign Language, French, Home Science, CRE, and Art & design.

On their part, male candidates recorded better mean score performance than female candidates in 23 subjects: Mathematics, Biology and Biology for the Blind, Physics, Chemistry, General Science, History and Government, Geography, IRE, Woodwork, Metalwork, Building & Construction, Power Mechanics, Electricity, Drawing & Design, Aviation Technology, Agriculture, Computer Studies, German, Arabic, Music and Business Studies.

Mr Ogamba also noted that just as it was in the 2023 KCSE examination, the 2024 KCSE examination results were graded using the reviewed grading system.

In the new system, the overall grade at the KCSE examination considered three things: Mathematics; the best-performed language among English, Kiswahili, and Kenyan Sign Language; and the best performed five subjects.

This improvement in subject performance was felt in the increase of candidates with direct university entry qualification of grade C plus.

Compared to last 2023 which had 201,133 candidates joining university through direct entry, KCSE 2024 registered a massive increase with 246,391 representing 25.5 per cent joining university.