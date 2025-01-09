KCSE 2024: Highest university qualifiers recorded in eight years

The 2024 Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates will get their results today, Thursday, January 9.

The results were released by the Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Ogamba from the headquarters of the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) at Mitihani House, Nairobi.

This was after senior Ministry of Education officials, as is tradition, formally brief President William Ruto at State House this morning.

The President arrived back in the country last night from a trip to Ghana and Angola.

The 2024 examinations recorded the highest number of qualifiers for university admission since the 2016 reforms instituted by then Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Knec chairman George Magoha, who later became Cabinet Secretary. A total of 246,391 students scored a mean grade of C+ and above, an increase from 201,133 in 2023.

However, 840 candidates will also not get their results after they were cancelled for malpractices. Further, Knec CEO David Njeng’ere said that 90 contracted professionals will face disciplinary action for involvement in malpractices.

“To enhance the credibility of the examination process, for the first time, candidates examination question papers were personalised and anonymised. This helped to improve objectivity during marking and holding candidates personally responsible for any irregularities,” said Mr Ogamba.

Mr Ogamba had promised that the results would be announced in the first two weeks of January.

Knec uploaded reports for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) on Tuesday but had to wait for the President’s return to release the KCSE results.

A total of 965,501 candidates sat for the 2024 KCSE examinations.