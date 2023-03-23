KCSE 2022: Students who cheated to know their fate in 2 months

Kenyans will know in two months the fate of students who cheated in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

The National Assembly Committee on Education said this on Thuirsday, amid its probe into the credibility of the 2022 exams, after hundreds of students from some schools, especially in the Nyanza region, scored straight As.

The committee, which is yet to know how many of the 881,416 KCSE candidates that year were involved in irregularities, said preliminary findings show there was mass cheating in those exams.

The committee's chairman, Julius Melly, said stakeholders confessed tat there was cheating.

"We are through with our fourth meeting today. We are [holding] 10 countrywide public meetings, where we are doing public participation and, most specifically, an inquiry into the alleged cheating in the national exams," he said.