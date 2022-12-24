KCPE star: I’ve made my dropout mother proud

A woman who performed well in her secondary school exams 12 years ago but could join university due to lack of school fees, and has been working in the Gulf, has expressed her excitement after her daughter scored 408 marks in the KCPE exams.

Ms Ann Nyanchama, a single mother of three, could not hide her joy after her daughter Faith Kemunto emerged among the top pupils in the 2022 examinations.

“My daughter has really made me proud, I even don’t know what to say because she has clearly shown that the future is bright,” Ms Nyanchama said.

She said that she was sure Kemunto would perform well based on her performance in school. Speaking to Saturday Nation, the girl, whose dream is to join Kenya High School — the top girls’ national school in Nairobi — said she would like to study medicine. She was a pupil at Excel Academy in Kisii.

Kemunto attributed her success to hard work and prayers.

“I would wake up very early in the morning and take most of my time studying the subjects that I had difficulties in,” said the girl who lives with her aunt in Mathare slums, Nairobi County.

Ms Nyanchama further noted that her first-born son scored 375 marks in the KCPE exams two years ago.

She said her daughter’s performance had made her very proud and she will work hard to ensure her children they get the best education.