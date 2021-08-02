KCPE, KCSE registration deadline extended by two weeks

Candidates who have not yet registered for the 2021 national examinations have twelve more days — up to August 14, 2021 — to register after the Ministry of Education extended the deadline which expired over the weekend.

In a statement on Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, said that headteachers and principals had raised concerns that all eligible candidates had not been registered at the close of the exercise that ran from June 2 to July 31, 2021.

By the end of July, 1,218, 892 candidates had registered for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations in 28,248 centres. This is an increase of 27,276 from the ones who registered for the 2020 examinations.

In secondary schools, 824,392 candidates had registered for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam, an increase of 71,790 candidates from 2020.

“The phenomenal increase in KCSE candidature is attributed to the success of the government’s policy of 100 per cent transition which started in 2018,” Prof Magoha said.

“The headteachers and principals are reminded to ensure that all bona fide candidates are registered for the examinations within these final two weeks,” he added.

Exam schedule

The examinations will be administered in March 2022.

The KCPE exam has been scheduled for between March 7 and 10, 2022 while Form Fours will sit their KCSE examinations from March 11 to April 1, 2022. This will be followed by the marking between April 4 and April 22.

Prof Magoha said that candidates who fail to register for the examinations will be allowed to sit the next examinations which will be administered in November and December, as late registration will not be allowed.

He directed that all schools with less than 30 candidates “be hosted in schools within their proximity and locality that have more than 30 candidates” as earlier directed by Knec. This, however, does not apply to special needs schools whose candidates will write their examinations at their schools, irrespective of their number.

When the new registration deadline lapses, a verification of the candidates’ details will be done between August 16 and 27, 2021.



