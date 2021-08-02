KCPE, KCSE registration deadline extended by two weeks

A pupil writes her KCPE exam. The Ministry of Education has extended registration for KCPE and KCSE exams to August 14, 2021.

Candidates who have not yet registered for the 2021 national examinations have twelve more days — up to August 14, 2021 — to register after the Ministry of Education extended the deadline which expired over the weekend.

