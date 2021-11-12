Kakamega School students to pay Sh21m for burnt dormitory

Kakamega High School

Firemen putting out fire on a burning dormitory at Kakamega High School on November 6, 2021.The school was closed indefinitely following the incident.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha  &  George Odiwuor

Learning will resume at Kakamega School on November 15-25, with each student ordered to pay Sh9,823 for damage to a dormitory gutted by fire on November 6.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.