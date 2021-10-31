Dr Tom Joseph Mboya
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Just what does it take to become an endodontist?

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While all endodontists are dentists, less than three percent of dentists are endodontists.
  • There are only two universities in Kenya offering training related to this discipline.

There are dentists, and then there are endodontists. Dr Tom Joseph Mboya Dienya falls in the latter category.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.