It is time Kenya’s universities embraced virtual reality to teach

As the country continues to strive towards enhancing manufacturing under the Big 4 Agenda, it is important that we leverage on emerging technologies to not only make the industries efficient, but to also facilitate education in STEM programs. One of the technologies that offers great prospects in promoting STEM education is Virtual Reality (VR).

Back in the 90s, Virtual Reality was a concept that harboured its fair share of novelties amongst the "techie" community. What was only a vague concept in the 1960s by the likes of Ivan Sutherland and Mort Heilig was now coming to the mainstream masses.

Granted, its main use then was as entertainment, especially in the form of gaming. Despite the hype within the mainstream space, researchers were still learning the ropes, exploring what the technology had to offer.

Two decades in and VR has its place in various circles of our society, from Education, Entertainment, Medicine and Manufacturing - VR is characterised by synthetic environments, stereoscopic views, head tracked displays, hand/body tracking and binaural sound, it aims to offer a virtual and immersive experience that typifies the physical/real world in terms of sensory components.

Today, a question that lingers in our minds is, how can we take advantage of this technology that seems to offer so much promise? Our interest is in Industrial Automation (Mechatronic) Systems, more so, technical training and education of the same.

The only way to justify the worthiness of such a technology is by identifying its value propositions, which are tied to the issues that are inherent in the current systems that the technology aims to provide a solution for. It goes without saying that engineering demands a hands-on approach, this entails interaction with machines, visualisation of outputs, tuning of parameters among other activities. A universal issue that comes to mind is the accessibility of the physical machine. There are at least two nuances for such a case.

First, in developing countries, an institution may lack machines that can be used by their students. Second, the number of machines available may be few relative to the number of students that have to use it, forcing students with no machine to watch their colleagues at work during practical lessons.

One remedy lies in the idea that VR allows for the creation of whole virtual environments which are capable of hosting three-dimensional objects as well as simulating real-world physics. Furthermore, having concurrency for multiple parties carrying out practical exercises is possible, thereby eliminating "spectators".

Enhance learning

Being able to work in an immersive environment with "virtual machines" can eliminate the need to procure new machines whose cost can be rather staggering for an institution of higher learning while maintaining accessibility to all students.

Besides the universal issue of Accessibility, VR can also be used to enhance learning activities. Researchers from the University of Northampton conducted an experiment to evaluate the use of VR in teaching. Their results suggested that VR offers an advantage when it comes to delivering knowledge on concept, principles and/or methodology compared to the use of PowerPoint presentation slides. One of their conclusions then was that VR is an ideal tool in the context of blended learning in an institution of higher learning.

That said, how about a segue into Digital Twin(DT), similar to how VR can enhance learning, VR can also enhance Cyber-Physical systems and more importantly, Digital Twins. A DT can be simply defined as a digital replica of a physical entity that runs in synchrony with the physical entity. DTs can be considered an upgrade to SCADA systems offering more room for technical analysis and intuition.

Given that Digital Twins are dependent on high volumes of data, the immersion offered by VR enhances the consumption and interpretation of these data. Furthermore, operations of machines in the field become easier and far more intuitive, to say the least, since the body motions that would have been undertaken in the field are the same in the virtual environment regardless of the operation being performed.

With all the aforementioned ideas, it is imperative that their consolidation be made to realise a Virtual Laboratory that will facilitate holistic learning and training on Mechatronic Systems. Fortunately, in the Virtual Machine Control Lab at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, these ideologies have been part and parcel of our endeavors for over three years now.

We envision a learning environment that is not constrained by the physical and excels in delivering high quality and world-class training when it comes to Industrial Automation. In 2019, Digital Twin was a prelude to our work on Virtual Reality, we explored its application in Geothermal Drilling Operations and subsequently went on to explore Digital Triplet for Control of an Elevator Security System in 2020.

So far, our research has resulted in a firm foundation for the design and development of a Virtual Laboratory that will not only provide access to training equipment for all regardless of their location, but also enhance the learning process. This is not science fiction, rather, a revolution that is inevitable in our institutions of higher learning.