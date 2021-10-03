Virtual reality
It is time Kenya’s universities embraced virtual reality to teach

By  Jean Bosco Byiringiro

  • Two decades in and VR has its place in various circles of our society, from Education, Entertainment, Medicine and Manufacturing.
  • Back in the 90s, Virtual Reality was a concept that harboured its fair share of novelties amongst the "techie" community.

As the country continues to strive towards enhancing manufacturing under the Big 4 Agenda, it is important that we leverage on emerging technologies to not only make the industries efficient, but to also facilitate education in STEM programs. One of the technologies that offers great prospects in promoting STEM education is Virtual Reality (VR).

