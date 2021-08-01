Is it time for Kenya’s broke universities to be run by captains of industry?

Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha, has advised universities to diversify their income streams to avoid collapse.

He said that capitation for public universities is insufficient and that the institutions of higher learning must explore other avenues of raising money, such as writing research proposals to attract funding from donors.

“Until a significant part of your budget comes from your research, the public universities will go nowhere,” said the CS.

He was speaking during the 43rd graduation ceremony at Egerton University on June 18. His speech mainly centered on the financial crisis facing public universities.

He praised the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage for bringing in donors to fund research while he was at the University of Nairobi.

“When he led the College of Health Sciences for close to 10 years and together with others, he grew the research fund from Sh350 million to over Sh5 billion per year, which was sourced by scholars,” said Prof Magoha.

National Research Fund

He cautioned that reliance on the National Research Fund from the national government cannot support research in universities.

The financial crisis at universities has seen UoN propose a raft of reforms, including reducing the number of academic staff. However, the CS is opposed to the changes and appeared to criticise them during his speech. Unions have also opposed the reforms and have already taken the matter to court.

“We’re having a situation in Kenya where universities want to survive by killing all the chickens and keeping the eggs. You kill the professors and keep the students they have trained. That is the quickest way to kill the universities,” he said, while calling on institutions of higher learning to evaluate their professors through the money they make from their scholarly work.

The Kenya Universities Staff Union acting chair, Ernest Wayaya, said that dependence on the Exchequer is a short-term measure which should be done away with, and argued that universities should be managed by captains of industry to turn around their dwindling financial fortunes.

“This is now the time the government should confront the truth about the management of public universities and change the Universities Act of 2012 to conform with the changing times by allowing the institutions to be managed by serious business people who are managing some of the most successful companies in Kenya and beyond,” said Mr Wayaya.

The official added that those appointed to manage the universities should be strictly put on performance contracts and be given a free hand to run the institutions without interference from the Ministry of Education and other government entities.

“The government’s role should be reduced to oversight. This is the best way to manage the universities in our country as the current arrangement has proved to be a big failure,” said Mr Wayaya.

The official added that the union has reported cases of corruption and mismanagement to relevant authorities but no action has been taken against the suspects.

"Some public universities are spending millions of public funds to launch misplaced projects yet no action is taken against them despite the matter being reported to the relevant authorities," said Mr Wayaya.