Make virtual learning more efficient, Magoha tells varsities

Education CS George Magoha who has challenged universities to allocate more resources to improve the efficiency of virtual learning.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has challenged universities to allocate more resources to improve the efficiency of virtual learning by acquiring more electronic resources.

