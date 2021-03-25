International teachers unions urge Uhuru to save Knut from collapse

Nine teachers unions from Africa and across the world are now mounting pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta asking him to intervene and stop the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) from further crippling the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

The Education International Africa Region, the Syndicat National des Enseignements de Second degre’(Paris), the National Education Union(UK), All India Primary Teachers Federation(AIPTF), New Zealand Post Primary Teachers Association, South African Democratic Teachers Union(SADTU), Syndicat des Enseignants Romands, National Education Union(London) and the Formation et de l' Enseignement Privés have all joined in solidarity to support Knut.

In separate letters, written on diverse dates between March 19 and March 23 addressed to President Kenyatta, the unions have called on the Kenyan government to intervene and safe Knut from collapsing.

Education International Africa Region in their letter signed by chairperson, Dr Christian Addai-Poku, and Regional director Dr Dennis Sinyolo, said the committee is concerned with the way Knut is suffering attacks by the TSC.

“Knut members have also suffered discrimination on promotions and salary upgrades through TSC changes made without consultation and legislative approval,” read their letter to President Kenyatta dated March 19.

Membership loss

Dr Sinyolo said the committee is also concerned by the way TSC illegally introduced a digital validation of union members which has resulted in a membership loss for Knut.

The regional trade union said the ongoing discrimination is not in line with Kenya’s international treaty obligations under the United Nations and ILO labour standards.

Secretary Generals Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney in a letter signed jointly and addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta said they are saddened by the way TSC is treating Knut.

“As the joint secretaries of the National Education Union (UK), we write this letter requesting you intervene and stop the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) onslaught on Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut),” read the letter dated March 22.

According to the unions, since 2019, TSC has engaged in a systematic campaign against Knut and has discriminated against members of the union from the collective bargaining agreement.

The discrimination of the union members had deprived the union membership dues.

“This systematic attack against Knut members has decimated union membership and crippled trade union capacity to represent members,” said the national education union secretary generals.

All India primary teachers Federation (AIPTF) president Rampal Singh asked President Kenyatta to intervene and stop the discrimination against Knut.

In February 2020, the global teachers union federation, Education International through the facilitation of its affiliates, Knut and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers(Kuppet) met the TSC and the Ministry of Labour seeking amicable solution to the crisis, however, the unions say, TSC has continued its campaign to destroy Knut.

The unions want TSC to reverse its anti-union actions against Knut and engage in serious dialogue and in good faith to restore healthy industrial relations and a good environment for quality education.

They are also calling for TSC to restore Knut membership to that of June 2019.

Knut membership went down from 187,471 to 17,000 in 2019 according to data from TSC.

Job evaluation

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion has however blamed the teacher’s employer of tempering with the union’s register.

In the last two weeks, TSC has been engaging with Kuppet and the Kenya Union of Special Education teachers (Kusnet) to discuss the new 2021-2025 CBA as they await the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to finalize job evaluation which will enable the unions to finalise negotiations.

Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori called on the SRC to give its advisory to the TSC to enable the employer to table a counter offer to the union.

“We are seriously concerned by this delay by SRC, since the expiry of the current CBA on 30 June is imminent,” said Mr Misori.