International teachers unions urge Uhuru to save Knut from collapse

Knut officials sing solidarity songs at Knut House in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nine teachers unions from Africa and across the world are now mounting pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta asking him to intervene and stop the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) from further crippling the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.