International schools start implementing Finnish early childhood education model in Kenya

International schools in Kenya have begun adopting the Finnish Early Childhood Education model in Kenya.

The move by international schools comes even as Kenya continues to implement the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) is schools under the government education system.

The Finnish education model for the early learners carries a similar approach to the Kenyan new curriculum and uses a holistic approach to educate learners.

Brookside Preparatory School Nairobi, Montessori house is the first to start the process of implementing the model with more schools planning to adopt it.

On Friday, the Embassy of Finland, Deputy Head of Mission Mr Otto Stenius said Finland will be partnering with other international schools in Kenya and across the world.

“Our Early childhood model is among the best in the world and make education fun and enjoyable for children,” he said.

He said system is based on an integrated approach to care, educate and teach learners making it suitable for learners joining school for the first time.

Speaking during the commission, Brookside preparatory school director Mrs Prisca Muyodi although the school has been using the British National Curriculum but after further research they have decided to in cooperate the Finnish early education system.

The school is implementing the model in partnership with the University of Helsinki that has been helping countries to implement it.

“We realised that the curriculum has adapted seeks to make learning more fun and enjoyable for learners and is better for our learners,” she said.

The Finland education system consists of early childhood education and care, pre-primary, basic and general upper secondary education.

It also comprises of vocational education and training and higher education.

The compulsory schooling consists of One year Pre-Primary education for six years old and nine year basic education for children aged Seven to 16 years.

Post compulsory education consists of three year general and vocational Upper and Secondary education training.

The general upper secondary lead to matriculation examination and vocational to vocational qualification.