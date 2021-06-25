Education Cabinet George Magoha
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Inside KICD book evaluation

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

Learners in Grade 6 will have fewer course books to choose from the approved list following a lower approval rate of the books submitted by publishers for evaluation.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 646 new cases

  2. PRIME Lissu: I’m waiting for President Suluhu to call me back

  3. Blow for Uhuru, Raila in BBI case

  4. Somaliland, DP World expand Berbera Port, unveil new terminal

  5. Africa's world-leading example on single-use plastics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.