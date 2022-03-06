Incubation hub

Incubation hubs provide students with various kinds of support.

Here’s how incubation hubs are helping to bridge skills gap

By  Albert Mwazighe

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At the University of Nairobi for instance, there are centres such as the C4DLab, a technology-oriented incubation hub.
  • At Kenyatta University, there is the Chandaria Business Innovation and Incubation Centre that was launched in 2010.

Every year, thousands of students graduate from university, marking the beginning of a long and arduous search for jobs. For a majority, the search is fruitless. Potential employers dismiss them, arguing that they are not adequately skilled to fill available positions.

