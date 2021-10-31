Breaking News: Court suspends judgment ordering President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint rejected judges

Inaugural lectures are a key milestone in a university’s academic history, prioritise them

Daystar University

Daystar University Vice-chancellor Prof Laban Ayiro (left) is congratulated by the university's founder Rev Prof Donald Smith after presenting his Inaugural Lecture on July 23, 2021. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Egara Kabaji

Professor of Literary Communication

Masinde Muliro University

What you need to know:

  • Inaugural lectures are therefore key milestones in any university’s academic history.
  • The dearth of inaugural lectures in our universities is a reflection of our attitude towards knowledge generation and sharing.

It was a great pleasure for me to chair Daystar University’s first inaugural lecture, given by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Laban Ayiro, recently. By this act, the university has taken a giant step in joining the league of universities with this rich tradition.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.