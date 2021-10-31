Inaugural lectures are a key milestone in a university’s academic history, prioritise them

It was a great pleasure for me to chair Daystar University’s first inaugural lecture, given by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Laban Ayiro, recently. By this act, the university has taken a giant step in joining the league of universities with this rich tradition.

We can trace back this tradition in Kenya to 1966 at the University of East Africa. Newly appointed professors at the University College, Nairobi, were expected to deliver their inaugural lectures.

Prof H.W. Alexander gave the first inaugural lecture at the University. The last time I checked, University of Nairobi has had just about 46 inaugural lectures. With its high number of professors, this record is, to say the least, unimpressive. In the same vein, inaugural lectures in other universities in Kenya are not common.

It is time for us to give serious thought to their significance because they represent a significant milestone in an academician’s career. First, it celebrates promotion to the rank of professor, secondly, it provides an opportunity to the professor to update colleagues on current and future research plans. Above all, the scholar gets a chance to introduce their field of expertise to diverse audiences.

An inaugural lecture does something else to the school where the professor giving the inaugural lecture is domiciled - it recognises and celebrates its academic achievements and brings staff together to engage with wider audiences from inside and outside the university.

Knowledge generation and sharing

The event is also an opportunity to establish new collaborations and strengthen existing relationships. For a university, inaugural lectures form part of its public engagement that brings together audiences with a broader interest in its research, including decision makers from government, academia and industry.

Inaugural lectures are therefore key milestones in any university’s academic history. At the same time, it is an opportunity for new professorial colleagues to learn that it is important to share with the wider public what they do. This is the best way of dismantling the ivory tower tag that has always been associated with the academy.

The dearth of inaugural lectures in our universities is a reflection of our attitude towards knowledge generation and sharing. Inaugural lectures should be events that provide professors the opportunity to present the body of research that they have been focusing on during their career.

The solemnity and ritualistic nature of the inaugural lectures is demonstrated in the way they are conducted, for instance, they employ the language accessible to the public. This is to facilitate understanding by the mass. Apart from giving antecedents and relevant breakthroughs, they sum up the current state of science and postulate on emerging knowledge and fresh perspectives.

Personal contributions to scholarship

The inaugural lecture has to be simple for intelligibility by those not in the discipline. It can never be for display of verbiage and semantic vituperation as some scholars have attempted to do in recent times.

Another significant aspect of an inaugural lecture is that it is not followed with questions and comments. There are no explanations either. This means that it is like a liturgical summon. The lecture is just delivered, as we say, ex Cathedra.

Without institutionalising inaugural lectures, scholars at professorial level have no opportunity to explain their personal contributions to scholarship over the years of practical teaching and research. It is unfortunate that we now have professors who, since their elevation to this enviable position, never give their lectures until retirement.

What makes it difficult for our universities to afford their professors this opportunity?

Let us remember that an inaugural lecture is a debt newly appointed professors owe to the university’s community. They have to pay it or be made to pay it before disengagement from the academy. Failure to deliver one is a disservice to the academic community, besides, it denies the institution the opportunity to exhibit its intellectual property.