In the shadow of Geoffrey Griffin: Fredrick Okono takes over as Starehe Boys Centre director

Starehe Boys Centre will have a new director in January, ending a long search for a substantive leader for one of Kenya's most iconic secondary schools that has produced leaders in various sectors of business and government.

Fredrick Okono will assume full responsibility for the day-to-day running of the centre from January 1, 2024, taking over from Josphat Mwaura, who has served as volunteer director since April 2018. Mr Okono was appointed director-designate on July 1, 2023, as part of a new framework developed by the management committee to manage the transition following challenges since the death of founding director Geoffrey Griffin in June 2005.

“Over the last five years, Mr Okono has worked closely with Director Josphat Mwaura, initially as head of operations and subsequently as deputy director from August 2020. He is an old Starehian who worked for 17 years in the centre, with 15 of those spent working closely with the founding director, as a teacher,” reads a letter to the Starehe community and stakeholders. It is signed by David Mureithi, the chairman of the management committee.

The school has been a dominant force in national examination performance but has struggled to stay at the top in recent years. In the release, the management committee says the transition framework will define a process that will be entrenched in the centre's governance instruments, as well as the early appointment of a director-designate to work with the incumbent director before the final handover.

It is the practice for an outgoing director to continue to serve on the Management Committee and the Board. In this case, Mr Mwaura will continue to serve on both the committee and the board. He was previously CEO of KPMG East Africa.

Following Dr Griffin's death in June 2005, his co-founder Joseph Kamiru Gikubu briefly served as director-general, but he died six months later. Other directors of the centre have been Prof Jesse Mugambi, Matthew Kithyaka and Charles Masheti.

“It’s been about my personal story. Starehe made me the man I am and I wanted to assure another generation they too can get the promise of Starehe. The experience has been more challenging than running the firm because here you’re accountable for lives, every day. 70 per cent of the students come from humble backgrounds and I’ve had to act as a counsellor and also inspire them. It’s given me insights into challenges facing our society,” Mr Mwaura told the Nation.

Mr Okono has also served as personal assistant to Mr Gikubu, senior master Form II, assistant director (Administration), assistant director (Tertiary Education) and dean of the Technical Training Institute.

“He has an intricate understanding of The Starehe Way, which he has applied to great effect during the transformation process over the last few years,” Mr Mureithi said in the letter.

Mr Mwaura told the Nation that the school had 1,173 pupils at the end of the last term. The school faces a staffing challenge as it has 68 teachers but only 30 are employed by the Teachers Service Commission.