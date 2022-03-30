Illness, abduction and loss, we overcame it all to shine in KCPE exam

From spending time in hospital to an abduction ordeal and losing a mother, a number of candidates overcame several challenges to emerge tops in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam.

Joylline Jepkemoi, the top KCPE candidate in Uasin Gishu County, attained good scores despite spending time in hospital.

During the second and third terms, Joylline, a pupil at Queen of Angels Mission School, frequently visited hospitals due to her stomach ulcers. She had been at one point admitted at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret town

She says it took God’s hand for her to shine in the exam.

“I expected to attain 430 marks but I am grateful to God and our teachers for guiding us to get these positive results. In this school, we were taught to put God first and to believe in ourselves so as to attain success in our academics,” said the girl who scored 423 marks.

She hopes to pursue a career as a gynaecologist.

At Kitale School in Trans Nzoia, Josephine Chebet, who had been abducted during the Covid-19 pandemic, scored 409 marks.

The 12-year-old was abducted together with her two friends and abandoned at a maize plantation in Mutondo area along the Kitale-Webuye road. They were found by good Samaritans.

At her home in Bidii area, Kitale, family and friends came together to celebrate her sterling performance. Her parents, Rev Joseph Namunyu and Esther Cherono said their daughter had to undergo extensive counselling.

Also in Trans Nzoia, Gabriel Ngase, a KCPE candidate at Hilltop Preparatory scored 418 marks despite losing his mother shortly before the exam.