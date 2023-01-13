High school students to benefit from annual mentorship programme

Students in national and county secondary schools will benefit from a mentorship programme. Dubbed, Maven Mentorship, the programme aims to equip teenagers with the necessary skills as they enter adulthood. Research has shown that many teenagers were ill-equipped to face adulthood.

Speaking during the launch of the programme, former Principal Executive Director at Britam PLC, Stephen Wandera, said most teens in Kenya lack adult support, leaving most of them lost and unprepared for the future.

“Nearly half of the Kenyan teens will be ill-prepared for the future, dampening the growth of the country that has 12.1 million teens. All children need caring adults in their lives, although positive, sustained relationships with parents represent a critical resource for children, other adults can provide the support that is similar to the support that a parent provides,” Mr Wandera said.

The programme, which targets to mentor over 100 secondary school students every year, is available to teenagers in national and county schools. It will see mentors engage with mentees one-on-one weekly for a year.

“So far we have over 150 mentors registered and are going through the vetting process,” he explained.

Mr Wandera said the programme is looking forward to getting support to mobilise resources, together with partners.

Supporters of the programme say lack of proper guidance as youths approach adulthood may leave the country with a youth not well prepared for the future.

Apollo Group Chief Executive Ashok Shah said “Our teens need support from other adults other than their parents.”

The programme believes that there is an opportunity for other adults to provide financial assistance, enhance children’s learning skills, and help build their self-esteem and self-control when they cannot get support from their parents.

“They can also provide emotional support, advice, and guidance about subjects that adolescents might feel uncomfortable discussing with their parents,” Mr Shah said.

A 2019 report published by Transform Nations under the Man Enough programme showed that 45 per cent of children in Kenya are living with one or no parents, thus lacking support, guidance, and assistance.

This lack of guidance has caused cases of school dropouts and early pregnancies in Kenya, with close to 20 percent of girls aged 15 to 19 either pregnant or already teen mothers.

Between January and May 2020, the total number of adolescent pregnancy cases recorded was 151,433, a 40 per cent increase over the previous national average.

“Mentoring is a great tool used to shape and guide the youth on their journey to become responsible and productive members of the society,” said Ms Njeri Njomo, the Jubilee Health Insurance Chief Executive.

Research from Walden University indicates that mentored youth are likely to have fewer absences from school, better attitudes towards school, fewer incidents of hitting others, less drug and alcohol use, more positive attitudes toward their elders and toward helping in general, and improved relationships with their parents.