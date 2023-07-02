Help us improve Nyanza’s education standards, Interior PS urges leaders, stakeholders

The government is keen on improving the 100 percent transition in Nyanza to ensure that its schools perform better in national examinations.

Speaking during a fundraising drive at Mbita High to raise Sh20 million to upgrade and modernise key facilities at the school, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security, Raymond Omollo, said the worsening dropout rates in Nyanza must be urgently addressed to improve education standards in the region.

The PS has been holding a series of meetings with stakeholders to strategise on how to catapult the region back to the top of the country's academic charts. The charge includes aggressive resource mobilisation campaigns to equip schools and provide learning materials and financial support to needy students.

Dr Omollo urged teachers to shun indifference and embrace empathetic teaching strategies to improve student performance. He also urged students to maintain high levels of discipline, which he described as the basic ingredient for academic and career advancement.

Last month, the PS chaired a meeting with Nyanza Dons drawn from various tertiary institutions in the country and urged them to play a more committed role in solving the daunting dilemma of school dropouts.

Dr Omollo highlighted the plight of young school dropouts, saying it has led to an increase in violent crimes and early marriages.

"These dropout rates are getting worse every year and there is a clear correlation between dropout rates and crime rates and social deprivation. This pattern also perpetuates a cycle of poverty among these young boys and girls," he said.

During the meeting, the PS also spoke of a gaping social distance between the scholars and the young people, a trend that has limited the latter's access to role models and support for academic development.

He said: "We have this gap between young people and our professors and doctors. It is a serious impediment to the exchange of knowledge, ideas and experiences, which are some of the critical components for intellectual growth and academic progress."