Helb sued over new funding requirements

Two lawyers in Nairobi have sued the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) over a new requirement for those seeking scholarships for master’s and doctorate courses.

Mr Moses Mabeya and Mr Vincent Yegon have filed a case at the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court challenging a requirement by Helb that to qualify for a partial scholarship in the 2023/24 academic year, applicants need to have attained at least a second class, upper division, in their prior studies.

In an August 1 advertisement calling for scholarship applications, Helb’s listed requirements were a letter of admission in a local university recognised by the Commission for University Education and at least a second class, upper division, among others.

The two lawyers filed a suit the very day the advertisement ran.

“The advertisement is shed in opaqueness and impunity since Helb has unlawfully introduced an illegal minimum eligibility requirement for students that are pursuing or intend to pursue either master’s or PhD programmes,” they pleaded.

“The said minimum entry requirement contravenes the eligibility test that has been set out under Section 2 of the Higher Education Loans Board Act.”

Citing the Helb Act, the advocates said an eligible person is a Kenyan citizen who has attained the minimum entry requirements and has been admitted to a university to take a course lasting more than one year.

“The directive is both irregular and unlawful since there was no public participation calling for the views of all those that are set to be affected by the said situation,” they said. “The decision discriminates against students from humble backgrounds who attained a second class, lower division or lesser from accessing a student loan to further their education.”

At the end of their undergraduate studies, university students are categorised under first class honours, followed by the second class honours, upper division, then the second class honours, lower division and finally pass.