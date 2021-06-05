Heavy fee arrears leave schools broke

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chair Kahi Indimuli and Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha during a media briefing in Nairobi in 2018. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The school heads said non-payment of fees is costing schools heavily and that they have accumulated huge debts owed to suppliers.

Public boarding secondary schools now want the Ministry of Education to compel parents to pay their children’s fee balances before the end of this term as the institutions are facing a cash crunch.

