Half-term break is for all learners, Education ministry clarifies

The government has clarified that the mid-term break announced on Tuesday applies to all schools after the communication from the Ministry of Education appeared to be intended for secondary schools, leaving out primary schools.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Wednesday explained that all learners, including those in day schools, will start their mid-term break on Friday, November 19, and resume classes on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

“All children will go home. The ones in boarding schools even the ones in day schools will stay at home with their parents for a few days just to suck the pressure and then they come back,” he said.

Later the principal secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education Dr Julius Jwan sent out a circular clarifying the position.

“Reference is made to the Ministry of Education circular dated November 1 2021. The mid-term break applies to all secondary and primary schools,” stated Dr Jwan.

The circular sent to all regional and county directors of education is dated November 3 2021.

The ministry decided to give schools a break following a petition by the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association. The heads were concerned that lack of a break in the current crash programme was putting immense pressure on the learners.

As a result, a wave of unrest has spread throughout the country with school property worth millions of property destroyed. A number of dormitories have been torched and schools closed.