Gusii MPs fight CS Magoha over rule against hiring of school buses

A section of Gusii lawmakers has vowed to summon Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha over the ban on hiring of school buses for private functions.

In most cases, the school buses are hired by people going to funerals and weddings at a fee.

Seven MPs said Sunday that the CS has no control over the buses because most of them were bought through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). They asked him to stop interfering as they have not seen his input in the matter.

MPs Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Alpha Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Ezekiel Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba) and Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira woman rep) said they will summon Prof Magoha next week.

They spoke in Magenche Ward, Kisii County, during the burial of Mama Rebecca Sandima Ogutu, mother of Bomachoge Borabu MP Zadoc Ogutu. Also present were senators Sam Ongeri (Kisii) and Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira).

Explanation needed

Ms Momanyi said the Education and Research committee, in which she serves as a member, will summon CS Magoha to explain the ban.

“When we resume our sittings, the Education Committee in which Prof Ogutu and I sit will demand explanations from the CS,” said the Nyamira woman rep.

MP Momanyi further said that the proposal to have ministers drawn from the political class as stated in the Building Bridges Initiative will help tame such "poor" policies.

“We want ministers to be politicians because Magoha would have understood better what these buses mean to the community,” the Borabu lawmaker said, noting that he has bought more than 20 buses.

Mr Nyamoko said the buses have helped spur development and put rural and urban schools at bar.

“The CS is speaking from an uninformed point. We are opposed to such policies which are oppressive to the community,” said the North Mugirango MP.

Mr Miruka said he has bought eight buses through the CDF and noted that they belong to the community.

“Our communities have benefitted a lot from these buses so it is not not wise to ban them from using them,” said the Bomachoge Chache MP.