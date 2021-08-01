Gusii MPs fight CS Magoha over rule against hiring of school buses

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

  • Ms Momanyi said the Education and Research committee, in which she serves as a member, will summon CS Magoha to explain the ban.

A section of Gusii lawmakers has vowed to summon Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha over the ban on hiring of school buses for private functions.

