Governor Obado, Senator Ayacko accused of meddling in Masinde Muliro University VC hiring

Masinde Muliro University

The main gate of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in Kakamega County.

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

National Assembly Majority Whip Emanuel Wangwe has accused Governor Okoth Obado and Senator Ochilo Ayacko of  meddling in the recruitment of vice chancellor and deputy vice chancellors at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.