Government sends Sh7.5bn to schools ahead of opening

The government has sent Sh7.5 billion to secondary schools ahead of next week’s reopening, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has revealed.

The CS said this at Starehe Boys Centre on Friday when he announced the completion of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) marking exercise. Prof Magoha, who warned against speculations on the release of KCSE exams results, assured the country that the results will be released on time.

He said preparations for reopening of schools for Term Three are in their final stages. The CS said that a further Sh15.8 billion will be released to schools by the end of next week.

“The government released Sh7.5 billion to secondary schools last week to enable them to prepare ahead of Monday reopening, a further Sh13 billion for secondary schools and Sh2.8 billion for primary schools will be in the schools accounts by end of next week,” said Prof Magoha.

School calendar

The CS said that in line with the earlier released school calendar, all schools will reopen on Monday. He assured parents of the safety of their children.

Prof Magoha also warned private schools, who have plans of defying the Ministry’s directives of reporting of Grade Four learners, of dire consequences.

The Cs advised the private schools owners against forcing parents to send their Grade Four learners to school in May. The CS said the learners will stay at home until July 26 when the first term for the 2021 school calendar will begin.

“We have received reports that some people have already sent reopening and fee guidelines saying they want their Grade Four learners to report. Go and create your government, create your country then create your education system,” said Prof Magoha.

He said that all schools must adhere to what the Ministry of Education guidelines.