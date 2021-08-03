Government releases Sh 17.47 billion to schools

The Ministry of Education has released Sh17.47 billion to primary and secondary schools for the first term, a day after Form One students reported to schools.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Tuesday said Sh2.62 billion of that amount is for learners in primary schools while Sh 14.85 billion will support secondary school students.

The release of the funds, he said, is to ensure uninterrupted learning in all public schools in the first term.

“With the release of the capitation funds, principals are advised to keep all their learners at their respective schools to ensure no part of class time is lost during the shortened academic calendar,” Prof Magoha said in a press statement.

Fee guidelines

Prof Magoha also warned school heads against sending away students who have not cleared their fees.

He said principals must strictly adhere to the new school fees guidelines the ministry issued based on the 30-week calendar.

Additional fees are not permitted, he said.

“Principals should dialogue with the parents of learners with fee balances to find practical ways of clearing arrears,” he said.

The Ministry of Education revised this academic year’s fees, allowing students to pay less as they will be in school for a short period.

It reduced national schools fees by Sh8,500 and extra county secondary school fees by Sh5,500.

For the 2021 school calendar, learners will pay Sh45,000 for national schools and Sh35,000 for extra county schools. The government will pay a tuition fee of Sh22,244 for each student.

Form One turnout

On Form One reporting, Prof Magoha directed parents and other stakeholders to ensure all students report to their secondary schools.

“The government is impressed by the high turnout of Form One students who started reporting to secondary schools on Monday,” he said.

At the end of the Form One reporting exercise, he said, all learners from Grade One to Form Four will be back to class for the first time since March 2020.

Schools were closed at that time last year after Kenya confirmed its first Covid-19 case, as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.