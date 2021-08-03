Government releases Sh 17.47 billion to schools

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha during an event at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi on June 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Ministry of Education has released Sh17.47 billion to primary and secondary schools for the first term, a day after Form One students reported to schools.

