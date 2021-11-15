research

The four were recently named among the first cohort of the prestigious Calestous Juma Science Leadership Fellowship programme. 

| Fotosearch

Education

Prime

Four Kenyan scientists to receive Sh112m each for health research

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

Four Kenyans are among 14 scientists from eight African countries who will receive up to $1 million (about Sh111.7 million) each over five years for projects ranging from computational drug discovery to molecular epidemiology. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.