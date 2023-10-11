Former Seku VC in the dock over illegal exit package

Government agencies have moved to recover monies illegally paid to former South Eastern Kenya University (Seku) Vice Chancellor Prof Geoffrey Mwanza Muluvi as investigations into alleged malpractices gather momentum.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating how the Seku University Council awarded Prof Muluvi a hefty sendoff package, in contravention of the law and numerous government advisories.

On the other hand, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has directed the university management to surcharge Prof Muluvi to recover any monies paid to him irregularly since his term as VC ended May 20, this year.

According to separate letters from the two agencies seen by the Nation, Prof Muluvi – a flamboyant don known for his abrasive style and political connections, could also be grilled by anti-graft detectives over how he negotiated the “personal to self” exit package that has caused uproar across the country.

The EACC has written to the university asking for a wide set of documents including Prof Muluvi’s personnel file, his appointment and renewal of contract letters as VC and monthly payslips for the period between January 2023 and October 2023.

Detectives have also asked for minutes of University Council meetings that discussed the sendoff package and any written advisories Seku received from the SRC, the Public Service Commission and the Ministry of Education, regarding the matter.

“To facilitate our investigation, please provide us with the original or certified copies of the following documents, including all correspondences to Prof Geoffrey Mwanza Muluvi communicating the decision of the council in respect to exit packages and other benefits available to him” reads the EACC letter addressed to acting Vice Chancellor Prof Francis Wachira.

Prof Wachira who has been the secretary to the university council during the transition period when the irregular decisions were made, declined to respond when the Nation sought his comments.

The university was also directed to provide all procurement documents relating to a holiday trip to Zanzibar organised by the University for Prof Muluvi and his spouse.

Like Prof Mabel Imbuga before him, Prof Muluvi negotiated a “personal to self” exit package that included responsibility, hardship, security and commuter allowances among other perks, at the current rate, yet he isn’t in office.

In the Prof Imbuga case, Justice Onesmus Makau concurred with JKUAT that a public university is subject to official government policy as contained various circulars and that its budget and expenditure are subject to government approval.

In his judgment, the Labour Court judge dismissed Prof Imbuga’s claim saying JKUAT was right that the exit package clause was unenforceable, as correctly indicated by the Public Service Commission the package was null and void, until it was approved or advised by SRC.

The EACC letter dated October 2, points to a two pronged approach to the investigations to first establish what happened behind the hallowed university walls, how much money was lost and recommend measures to recover it.