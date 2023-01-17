Former Education CS George Magoha takes up university teaching job

Tough talking former Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha is back in class.

Prof Magoha has joined Maseno University as a professor of surgery at the institution's School of Medicine.

This is according to Dr Owen McOnyango, the varsity's Director of Public Relations, who told the Nation that having the ex-CS at the school is a valuable development.

“He is an asset to us due to his vast experience and strong professional background. Our School of Medicine is relatively new and to get an experienced and strong personality like Magoha is definitely a plus for us,” said Dr McOnyango.

He added that his experience will go a long way in benefitting both graduate and post-graduate students.

Before being appointed to cabinet five years ago, Prof Magoha served as Vice-Chancellor at the University of Nairobi (UoN) for ten years (2005 to 2015). He also served as a Professor of Urological and Transplant Surgery at UoN's College of Health Sciences. His medical career includes work and training in Nigeria, Ghana, Ireland and the United Kingdom. He also trained in Executive Management at Stanford University.

In Nigeria, he began his career as an intern in Surgery at Lagos University Teaching Hospital and rose to become Senior Resident and Clinical Lecturer in Surgery. He later joined UoN as a Lecturer in Urological Surgery in 1988 and rose through the ranks to become a full Professor of Surgery in 2000.

Maseno's School of Medicine was established in 2011 and had the graduation of its first cohort in 2019. Three more followed in 2020, 2021 and 2022

Dr McOnyango says the School of Medicine was intended to also handle referral cases that are usually taken to Nairobi or Eldoret.

Prof Stephen Ogendo, the Dean at the School of Medicine, said Prof Magoha's networks would benefit the institution.

“Apart from his academic standing, his networks will definitely benefit Maseno and enable us to develop ourselves even more,” said Prof Ogendo.

Prof Magoha served in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration as Education CS from March 2019 after Dr Fred Matiang'i left the ministry for Interior.