Form Ones to report to school on May 3, says Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced that Form One students will report to school on May 3, 2022.

While launching the Form One selection at KICD, Prof Magoha said that all candidates who sat the 2021 KCPE exam have been placed in 9,200 public schools.

He revealed that 38,797 students have been placed in national schools, 214,960 in extra county schools, 258,456 in county schools, 726,311 in sub county schools and 2,045 in special needs schools.

Another 9,128 students will report to schools in refugee camps.

He said that the Ministry of Education will work with that of Interior to ensure that all learners join secondary schools.