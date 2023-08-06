Focus on training to bridge skills gap, stakeholders told

In a constantly changing world of work, trainers play a critical role in ensuring students completing studies quickly get absorbed into the job market.

Because many institutions of higher learning hire trainers based on their academic performance and not experience, there is a mismatch between the skills students graduate with from university and industry needs.

“Kenya is more of a certificate country and not a skills nation. We recognise certificates but not skills. Because of this, many trainers don’t have practical experience in the labour market,” says Stephen Obiro, the head of advocacy, consulting and partnership at the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE).

He says after students complete their undergraduate studies, universities may sponsor some to pursue master’s degrees, then make them tutorial fellows.

Later, the learner can be sponsored to pursue a doctorate and become full-time lecturer, even when he or she does not have experience in the labour market.

“We need to equip trainers with the capacity to anticipate and be aware of labour market dynamics,” Obiro says.

“Investing in trainers and teachers, is investing in our future and unlocking skills that will power Kenya’s economic growth. We are in a dynamic world.”

There are four to five million unemployed young people in Kenya. This is more than 39 per cent of the country’s youth population. Of the factors contributing to the situation, lack of skills tops the list. This is followed closely by poor government policies, wrong choice of courses and lack of access to infrastructure.

TVET Authority Director-General, Kipkirui Langat, says the government should work closely with higher learning institutions to ensure the skills produced will be useful in the future work world.

“There is no coordination between skilling and industrial development,” he says.

During the recent Skill up Africa Expo sponsored by the Nation Media Group and the University of Nairobi, Dr Langat said there is need to provide a platform for young people to showcase their innovations and talents and connect them with potential employers and mentors.

Labour and Skills Development Principal Secretary, Geoffrey Kaituko, urged learning institutions to make technology – especially ICT – compulsory in their curricular.

“AI, digitalisation and other emerging trends at the workplace have necessitated the need to promote digital literacy and problem-solving skills,” he said.