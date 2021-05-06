Florence Muindi appointed Daystar University chancellor

Dr Florence Muindi has been appointed as the fourth chancellor of Daystar University.

Dr Muindi will be replacing Prof Mary Murimi whose term ends on June 21, 2021.

The appointment was done by Daystar Company Limited, the trustee body that sponsors the university. The new chancellor was picked from a list of nine candidates after a rigorous vetting process which started in December 2019.

The committee, which was chaired by Rev Prof Zablon Nthamburi, completed its work in November 2020 and forwarded names of four candidates to Daystar Company Limited board.

In a press statement, the university’s Corporate Affairs Manager Damaris Kimilu, the Daystar Company Limited by-laws, indicated that the induction process should be conducted within 30 days from the date of appointment.

“Her five-year term as the fourth chancellor of Daystar University will begin on June 21, 2021 when the term of Prof Mary Murimi comes to an end,” said Ms Kimilu.

The Public Health specialist graduated from the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery in 1988, and a Master of Public Health in 1993.

She also holds two diplomas in Urban Poor Theology (Fuller Seminary, California), and in Amharic Language (Joint Language School, Ethiopia).