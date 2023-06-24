First of its kind in Africa Virtual STEM Lab allows students to simulate experiments

Nairobi Primary School has launched a Virtual STEM Lab that will allow both students and teachers to navigate the curriculum using digital tools in line with the evolving world.

This is a new concept in the digital learning environment for students as it is designed to support the teaching and learning of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects.

During the launch of the project on Friday, the project developers said that it is the first of its kind in the African region and is targeting a large number of learners not only in Nairobi Primary School, but even across the region.

The project is sponsored by the school's alumni and partners including Google, ACAT and Intel.

In his address, Google Public for Affairs for Sub-Saharan Africa Officer Mr Alex Nyingi said the project will bridge the gap in access to education as those in remote areas will be able to access materials used by schools in Nairobi through the lab.

Through the project, students will be able to stimulate any kind of experiment and a single teacher for a particular subject can teach any student or students across the country and region.

The project, which is a test case for Africa, is being carried out at Nairobi Primary School because of its strategic location and previous innovations.

The school also benefited from the previous government's laptop project, which aimed to provide learning devices for primary school pupils but failed.

"It's not so much about the need to build infrastructure, it's not so much about having the latest technology, and it's mainly about somebody having a device, even a mobile phone, that can actually simulate the same kind of experience."

On the issue of internet connectivity and access, the Google representative said that part of their project is to work with the government to connect schools to the government's fibre optic cables.

"Part of the vision for us is also to use the platform that we have to challenge the government in terms of models that we can do to enable that last mile connectivity."

Speaking on behalf of Education Principal Secretary (PS) Dr Belio Kipsang, Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa (CEMASTEA) Chief Officer Mrs Jacinta Akatsa commended the partners for the project and said the government was ready to connect more schools to the programme.

The CO said that with the technology, students will be able to continue learning new concepts and facilitate deeper knowledge beyond the classroom.

The school said that the project is open to other schools to benefit from it and has welcomed them to seek links with them to have access to the simulated experiments.

According to the school's PTA chairman, Mr Walter Namasake, a single teacher can use the project to reach several students or more than one classroom at a time.

"The project is transformative for the school, it is an opportunity for our children to be at the forefront of these new digital technologies," said Mr Namasake.