Explainer: How to officially navigate the school transfer process in Kenya

The decision to change schools is a mixture of academic necessities and individual needs.

To ensure that this transition maintains the quality of education and provides a smooth transition for students, the government has put in place a structured system. It's not just about a student's desire to change schools, but about active cooperation between school administrators, the Ministry of Education and, in some cases, the County Education Office.

The Education ministry has published a set of procedures to be followed by interested students. According to the application form called 'Transfer and Admission Form', only students who follow this procedure will be considered.

“No school shall admit a student without a letter of transfer signed by directors of education in the sub-county and county. All principals must give release letters to students seeking transfers to other schools, stating very clearly the conduct of the student,” reads a letter from the ministry.

“No transfer shall be carried out in the middle of the year except those under special circumstances. A school that may have a vacancy or vacancies to admit more students shall issue a transfer letter signed by the principal.”

Recently, the Ministry of Education released the Form One placement list for 2024, with more than 1.4 million students selected for various secondary schools. In a statement released on Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said that 1,400,329 students who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam had secured Form One places.

A total of 42,927 pupils were placed in national schools, 2,225 in special schools, 274,746 in extra-county schools, 288,201 in county schools and 792,230 in sub-county schools.

For those who wish to transfer from one secondary school to another, certain criteria must be met.

Firstly, students should already be allocated a place in a secondary school. Essential documents include a letter of admission, which can be obtained online and must be endorsed by the student's primary school headteacher.

A copy of the birth certificate is also required.

Timelines for such transfers can vary, so it's important to keep up to date with the Ministry of Education's announcements.

If you would like to change the secondary school, here's a step-by-step guide:

Access the portal: Start by visiting the Form One Placement Change portal online.

Select your county, followed by your sub-county. Enter your KCPE index number accurately.

Submit: Once the details have been entered, submit the information.

Download and authenticate: Once submitted, download the admission letter. This document must be stamped by your primary school headteacher.

School confirmation: Submit this stamped admission letter to the school of your choice. The school principal will then process the transfer request through the NEMIS portal.

Wait for approval: Typically, transfer approval can take up to three days. If there are any delays, it's a good idea to contact your county education office.

For specific grades: It is important to note that this procedure is primarily for Form One students who have not yet started their studies. Students in Form Two or Three must follow a different transfer protocol.