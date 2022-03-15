Exam managers get shorter time to deliver tests to avert cheating

Examination officers in Isiolo will be given less time to transport exams to schools so as to avert cheating following revelations that rogue centre managers were taking advantage of the time in between to aid cheating.

This follows reported exam malpractices on Monday at Kinna Secondary that officials believe happened about half an hour before the candidates sat the exams.

School Principal Simon Guyo, supervisor Safia Adan and invigilators Hassan Wario, Muktar Galgalo Ali, Caroline Kendi and Ali Hussein Godana were arrested for allegedly aiding cheating. Four mobile phones, two with exam materials, were confiscated from the toilet.

While it was thought that dispatching exams before 7am would ensure they reach schools in time, stakeholders did not suspect this would facilitate malpractices.

County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said the teams transporting exams will leave containers later than was the case previously so as to ensure they arrive in school minutes to 8am.

“Releasing them earlier will give them an opportunity to engage in malpractices and that is why we have reduced the time,” he said.

Also believed to be facilitating cheating is that exam centre managers carry exams for morning and afternoon sessions, with the latter staying at schools for several hours.

Mr Omoding warned police officers guarding the 31 exam centres against aiding cheating.

“We all must be responsible. While you do your work, watch over each other,” he said.

He was with County police boss Hassan Barua during the opening of an exam container outside his office in Isiolo town.

Mr Omoding said the two officers guarding exams at Kinna Secondary were being investigated to establish whether they aided the cheating.