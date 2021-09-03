Egerton University promotes 10 lecturers to professors

Egerton University has promoted 10 associate professors to full professors amid the financial crisis.

The promotions came at a time when the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Egerton University chapter had issued a strike notice over the delayed promotions.

The union has suspended the strike following the deal with the management to address all their grievances.

The acting Vice-chancellor Professor Isaac Ongubo Kibwage confirmed the new promotions in a notice to the staff issued on August 30.

“This is to inform that the following members of staff were promoted to full professors after the interviews held on August 19-20,” said Prof Kibwage.

Majority of those promoted were in the faculty of Agriculture and include Prof Paul Kimurto, Prof Anthony Kibe, Prof Nancy Mungai, Prof. Josephine Ouma all in the department of Crops, Horticulture and soils.

Prof Patience Mshenga who is in the department of Agricultural Economics and agribusiness management has also been promoted.

At least two associate professors in the department of environment sciences namely Prof George Ogendi and Prof Wilkister Moturi have been elevated to full professors.

In the faculty of Science, Prof Ali Islam of the Department of Mathematics and Prof Mwaniki Ngari of Chemistry Department have also been promoted to full professors.

In the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery, Prof Charles Inyagwa has been upgraded to full professor.

Uasu had threatened to mobilise its members to down their tools if the promotions and other grievances were not addressed by the management.

The university has also started paying the workers full salaries which had been deducted by 40 per cent following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The management has also promised to pay the accruing arrears to the affected staff.