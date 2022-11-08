Happening Now: MPs vet Inspector General of Police nominee Japhet Koome

Education CS Machogu walks back on cutting funding for universities

Ezekiel Machogu

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu admires items made by pupils from Likiii Special School for the Mentally Challenged during his visit to Nanyuki town on November 4, 2022. 

Photo credit: Mwangi Ndirangu I Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu on Tuesday made a  U-turn regarding government funding for universities.

The CS said government funding for universities will not be stopped and denied an earlier statement made over the weekend.

“Nobody ever said that university funding will be done away with. The government is supporting universities and will continue to support them through capitation," he said. 



