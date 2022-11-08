Happening Now: MPs vet Inspector General of Police nominee Japhet Koome
Education CS Machogu walks back on cutting funding for universities
Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu on Tuesday made a U-turn regarding government funding for universities.
The CS said government funding for universities will not be stopped and denied an earlier statement made over the weekend.
“Nobody ever said that university funding will be done away with. The government is supporting universities and will continue to support them through capitation," he said.
