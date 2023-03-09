Education CS Machogu grilled over illegal city schools

Senators have expressed concern over a rising number of private schools in Nairobi that are suspected to be sanitising illegal immigrants, posing a security risk to the country.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu admitted before the Senate Committee on Education that some private schools are operating illegally.

He was responding to a question by Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, who wanted to know the number of private schools involved, specifically in South B and South C estates, following “complaints by the residents over the activities going on in the schools”.

Ms Mutinda said some of the suspected schools only teach basic English and Kiswahili to students who are above school-going age. Some lessons, she added, take place in residential houses that are converted to schools without effecting the change-of-user, as required by the law.

“Residents are asking: who are these people who have come to their estates? Are they not Kenyans?

“Kiswahili is our national language, more so in Nairobi City. Why South B and South C?” she said. She also questioned the quality of the teachers in the schools.

Mr Machogu told the committee that there are 53 private schools in South B and South C, of which 17 were in previously residential areas. Ms Mutinda differed with the CS, saying there are 256 private schools in the two estates.

“Your team should understand deeper than that. This issue has been brought to me by different residential associations and that’s why we’re not dealing with issues of Githurai and those other areas. The residents are concerned about their neighbours. Where have they come from?” Ms Mutinda posed.

The senators asked the CS to work with the Ministry of Interior to deal with the issue.

Mr Machogu promised to send a team from the ministry to get the facts from the ground.

“If it’s possible to close bars through a simple edict of the governor, why is it difficult to close schools operating illegally?” Taita Taveta Senator Jones Mwaruma asked.

Institutions raided

In 2021, the anti-terror police unit together with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority raided some institutions in some parts of the city over similar claims.

During the raid, about 50 foreigners were arrested. Some of the schools have since secured registration and reopened.

Mr Machogu was also questioned on the safety of learners with special learning needs.

The question had been raised by Nominated Senator Crystal Asige (ODM), who expressed dissatisfaction with the CS’s response, which cited the ministry’s Safety Standards Manual.

Early Learning and Basic Education Director-General Elyas Abdi agreed that a review of the manual was long overdue, adding that the process had already started.

He told the House team that there are more than 300 stand-alone SNE primary schools and 38 others for secondary school learners. Other learners are integrated into regular schools.

Mr Abdi requested to be allowed one week to furnish the committee with the exact number of all SNE schools in the country, trained caregivers and the amount of money allocated to SNE schools.