Education CS Machogu advises varsities to commercialise research

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has advised public universities to commercialise research and innovation output.

He said own-source revenue will help deal with the cash crunch currently facing the institutions.

Universities are in debt to the tune of Sh77 billion in pending bills to suppliers, unpaid deductions and even staff salaries.

The CS asked the universities to focus on niche areas and building collaborations and partnerships, explore alternative resource mobilisation avenues and project financing models, such as Public Private Partnerships and commercialisation of research and innovation output.

Speaking during the 12th graduation ceremony of Kisii University on Tuesday, Mr Machogu said universities should also tap into their alumni, through the establishment of endowment funds.

The function saw Prof Nathan Ogechi installed as the second Vice-Chancellor of Kisii University, having taken over from Prof John Akama about three months ago.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii was among the graduands, earning a doctorate in Project Planning and Management.

The CS said universities will be assured of regular and reliable revenue from the government, as the current funding model is student-centred and is based on the actual cost of programmes.

Universities, however, must also play their rightful role in making themselves sustainable and relevant, he emphasised.

“The time has come that our universities must look beyond the National Exchequer for their sustenance. Our universities must rise to the occasion and shape their financial affairs, as their counterparts have done in other parts of the world,” said the CS.

He said this requires effective and innovative leadership.

“The resources should be used productively, transparently, and accountably. One of the primary ways of making our universities competitive and attractive is by focusing on niche areas. Our universities will compete and attract better if they specialise and focus on unique programmes,” he said.

Mr Machogu said courses must be informed by relevance and demand in the job market.

“This will help ensure that graduates have relevant skills that are in demand in the job market. It will also help to ensure that the graduates have the skills and training we require for national development. This is particularly important as we continue to roll out the Competency-Based Curriculum,” he said.